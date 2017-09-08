× Tangipahoa Police searching for man pictured driving stolen tractor

HAMMOND, La. – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man spotted driving a stolen tractor in the Independence area.

The tractor was reported stolen from a home near South Airport Road on August 13, according to the TPSD.

An anonymous source tipped off investigators that a man had been pictured driving the tractor, and detectives are now trying to find the man for questioning.

The man in the picture is only wanted for questioning, as detectives have yet to determine if he was connected to the theft, according to the TPSD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.