St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Chalmette High School student

MERAUX, La. – The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old Chalmette High School student.

Krystal Vicknair was last seen on the morning of August 29 at her home in Meraux before she left for school, according to the SBPSO.

Vicknair has been spotted near the corner of Tulane Avenue and Canal Street, but her family has not heard from her since she left home late last month.

Vicknair was wearing a blue Chalmette High ROTC uniform when she left home.

She is 4’8” tall and weighs about 150 pounds, and while Vicknair has worn her hair in braids in the past, she may have changed her hairstyle to an “afro style,” according to the SBPSO.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Krystal Vicknair is asked to contact Detective Joe Warren with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office (504) 271-2501 or State Trooper Lisa Quijano at (504) 255-5489.