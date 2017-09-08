× Man steals BMW, tries to get free gas for it, swipes cash from gas station, gets arrested

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man who stole a BMW SUV as it was being cleaned on Canal Street and later swiped cash from a gas station on St. Charles Avenue while trying to fill up the stolen BMW’s tank.

Thirty-eight-year-old Monya Jackson began his crime spree just after 1:30 p.m. on September 7, when he approached an employee that was vacuuming a 2017 BMW BX3 at the Budget and Avis Rent A Car in the 1300 block of Canal Street.

Jackson brandished what the employee thought was a handgun wrapped in a shirt and demanded the SUV.

The employee complied, and Jackson drove off, according to the NOPD.

Around 9 p.m. on September 7, Jackson drove the BMW up to the St. Charles Discount store in the 3400 block of St. Charles Avenue.

Jackson walked into the store and demanded that the clerk activate a pump and let Jackson fill up the BMW with gas for free.

The clerk refused, and Jackson climbed onto the counter and refused to get down, according to the NOPD.

While the clerk was helping another customer, Jackson grabbed money from the cash register and fled.

Officers caught up to Jackson, who was recorded by surveillance cameras just before he stole the BMW and as he walked into the convenience store, the morning of September 8.

Jackson was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for theft, possession of a stolen automobile, and illegal possession of stolen property, according to the NOPD.