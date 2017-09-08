× Man found shot in head next to abandoned vehicle in Tickfaw

TICKFAW, La. – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a man was found shot in the head next to an abandoned vehicle.

A TPSO deputy stopped the examine the vehicle, which was parked several feet off of Stafford Road near Highway 442, around 3:30 p.m. on September 7.

As the deputy was looking around, he found a 25-year-old black man lying dead on the ground next to the vehicle.

He had been shot once in the head.

The investigation into the death is still ongoing, and foul play has not yet been ruled out, according to the TPSO.

Anyone having information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.