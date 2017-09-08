JPSO: SWAT team looking for two men wanted for murder, armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team searched a home along Causeway Boulevard in Metairie this morning for a pair of suspected murderers.

Officers shut down the intersection of White Street and Causeway, and closed one lane of Causeway while the investigation proceeded.

Officers on the scene said they were looking for 23-year-old Michael Myers and 24-year-old Jamal Horton.

Myers is wanted in connection to a second degree homicide in New Orleans and an armed robbery in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the JPSO.

Horton is wanted in connection with a murder.

Myers and Horton were not found in the home during the SWAT roll, and they are still at large, according to the JPSO.

A small child was present during the SWAT roll, and at least one man was placed in handcuffs while officers searched the home.

No one was arrested, and the occupants of the home were released without charges once the officers had searched the home, according to the JPSO.