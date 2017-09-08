× FBI and NOPD looking for man who robbed Algiers bank branch

NEW ORLEANS – The FBI and the NOPD are looking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who robbed a bank in Algiers yesterday.

The robbery occurred just after 10:30 a.m. on September 7 at the Fidelity Homestead Savings Bank branch in the 3500 block of General De Gaulle Drive, according to the FBI.

The unidentified man entered the bank wearing a mask and gloves, walked up to a teller, placed a bag on the counter, pulled out a gun, and said “I don’t want to hurt anybody,” according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the man fled on foot.

The robber is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, who is between 5’ 10” and 6’ 1” with a slender build, according to the FBI.

In addition to the mask and gloves, he wore a navy blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (504) 816-3000 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.