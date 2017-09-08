× Cookin’ with Nino: Bruschetta Olive Rice Salad

Bruschetta Olive Rice Salad



Serves 5

Ingredients:

For the Bruschetta Toasts:



1 Loaf of French or Ciabatta bread 10 slices

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin first cold pressed olive oil

5 large basil leaves cut up loosely

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt divided ¼ for bread and ¼ for tomatoes

5 vine ripe tomatoes, diced

½ stick butter

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

For the Rice Salad:



2 cups cooked rice

4 tablespoons Olive Salad Mix

Instructions:

Making the Toasts:



Melt butter in small sauce pan, spoon over sliced bread. Place bread in baking pan sprayed with non-stick spray. Sprinkle granulated garlic and oregano over buttered bread. Bake bread in oven at 400 degrees for app. 10 minutes until toasty. In mixing bowl mix tomatoes, garlic, basil, salt, and olive oil and olive salad mix. When bread is done baking, spoon tomato mixture over bread or over cooked rice.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.