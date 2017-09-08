× Blue Bell Ice Cream introduces new Pink Camo ‘n Cream flavor

Blue Bell Ice Cream introduces its newest flavor! Pink Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream consists of swirls of Strawberry, Milk Chocolate, and Cream Cheese Ice Cream.

Pink Camo ‘n Cream is the cousin of Blue Bell’s Camo ‘n Cream flavor. It consists of swirls of Pistachio Almond, Milk Chocolate, and Cream Cheese Ice Cream.

Both flavors are available in limited quantities in the half gallon and pint sizes.

