Armed man steals rental car as it was being detailed on Canal St.

NEW ORLEANS – An armed man stole a rental car that was being cleaned in front of a business on Canal Street yesterday afternoon.

The unidentified man walked up to an employee that was detailing a vehicle at the Budget and Avis Rent A Car in the 1300 block of Canal Street just after 1:30 p.m. on September 7, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man brandished a handgun wrapped in a shirt and demanded the car.

The employee got out of the vehicle and turned the keys over to the armed man, who drove off toward Lake Pontchartrain, according to the NOPD.