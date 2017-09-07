Would you eat it? LSU Dip!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up for game day!

Test Kitchen Taylor has been asking for your best game day dip recipes! Today we a got a dip recipe from some LSU super-fans. This LSU game day dip was sent in by Austin and Michael aka "Porkchop" Davis. We loved it! Buffalo chicken and cheese - what more could you ask for?

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

LSU Dip

2 chicken breasts (cooked and shredded)

2 blocks cream cheese

1 cup buffalo sauce

1/2 cup shredded cheddar

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Melt cream cheese

Add buffalo sauce, and chicken breasts

Pour into baking dish, bake for 10 minutes.

Remove from oven and sprinkle half with shredded cheddar and half crumbled blue cheese.

Bake 10 more minutes.

Serve with Fritos!