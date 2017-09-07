Whose beef short ribs make it THE BEST restaurant in Louisiana?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Because of the beef short ribs on the menu, TIME Magazine says this restaurant is the best in Louisiana.

So, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is on the way to order from the menu.

The Chef there is Donald Link.

He says the ribs start with quality beef and they're cooked on the bone.

Then they're cooked over red wine with onions, thyme, garlic, the traditional French method.

They're slow roasted for about ten hours. And that's in the oven.

That's how Herbsaint got named best restaurant in Louisiana by TIME Magazine.

Here's what you'll find about Herbsaint on the restaurant's website:

Chef Donald Link’s Herbsaint Bar and Restaurant, established in 2000 on historic St. Charles Avenue, is the flagship of the Link Restaurant Group. Herbsaint works closely with local farmers and fishermen, offering contemporary, seasonal French-Southern cuisine with elements of rustic Italian cooking. An eclectic wine list and a knowledgeable staff make for perfect pairings. The restaurant earned Chef Link a James Beard Award for Best Chef South in 2007; its Chef de Cuisine Rebecca Wilcomb was honored with the same award in 2017. Herbsaint is proud to be the only restaurant to have been included on the Times-Picayune’s annual list of New Orleans 10 Best Restaurants since the list began, in 2003. The restaurant has been recognized by Eater National as one of “The Best Restaurants in America” (the 38 restaurants that defined dining), has been added to the Fine Dining Hall of Fame by Nation’s Restaurant News, as well as listed as a Top 50 Restaurant in America by Gourmet Magazine.