NEW ORLEANS– What’s easier for rapper G-Eazy?

While he was in “The Big Easy” for a show, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez asked him what would be easier for him?

G-Eazy is releasing his new album "The Beautiful & The Damned" later this fall.

He's set to release a new track from his new album called, "No Limit," with Cardi B and A$AP Rocky.

G-Eazy is a graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans and he is co-creative director for Stillhouse Whiskey.