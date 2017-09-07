Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints at Vikings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Monday's Saints at Minnesota Vikings matchup in Minneapolis at 6:10 p.m.

1. Drew Brees vs. Sam Bradford

First, we know Drew Brees is a fantasy staple. He's led the league in passing five of the past six seasons and has been at least a top 6 fantasy quarterback for 11 consecutive seasons.

How is Sam Bradford's Minnesota tenure shaping up? His offensive line was a disaster last season and it's still "under construction." If there’s an offensive pickup here, it's Bradford's go-to weapon Kyle Rudolph, a top 10 fantasy tight end. Rudolph recorded career highs last year in targets, receptions, and yardage. He was the #1 tight end in the league in red zone chances and targets inside the ten-yard line. Some of you may be wondering about Minnesota’s rookie running back Dalvin Cook out of Florida State? He’s not high on my list yet because the Vikings O Line was worst in the league in rushing yards and yards per attempt last season.

Some of you may be wondering about Minnesota's rookie running back Dalvin Cook out of Florida State. He's not high on my list yet because the Vikings o-line was worst in the league in rushing yards and yards per attempt last season.

2. Minnesota's defense

If you're looking for a defense, seriously consider taking Minnesota. "D" is the Vikings' strength. They're ranked in the top 5 and are lead by defensive end Danielle Hunter, who was tied for 3rd most sacks in the league last year with 12.5, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who came down with five interceptions last year, tied for 5th best in the NFL.

3. Adrian Peterson

In future weeks, I don't know how much I'll start Adrian Peterson or Mark Ingram, simply because the Saints running back by committee system may depress their values. But for Week 1, AP is my man. He's making his return to Minnesota. I bet he'll be on fire to show the Vikings that those Hall of Fame talents are still alive and well.

Saints-Vikings kicks off at 6:10 p.m. Monday, the first game of a double header! Good luck with those leagues everybody!