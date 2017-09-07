× Smooth talking con man convinces hotel valet to hand him keys to luxury SUV

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a smooth talking criminal who allegedly convinced a valet at a Canal Street hotel to let him drive away in a Land Rover.

The brazen theft occurred around 12:35 a.m. on September 3 at a hotel in the 900 block of Canal, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man became friendly with the valet and engaged him in conversation.

He then managed to convince the valet and the hotel staff that he had parked his luxury SUV at the hotel.

The valet staff brought down a 2016 Land Rover, and the unidentified con man drove away in it.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.