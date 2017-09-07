× Scam Alert: St. Tammany Sheriff warns of fake phone calls from sheriff’s office

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of people getting phone calls from someone who’s “spoofing” the sheriff’s office phone number and trying to get money.

The callers claim the person has a warrant out for his or her arrest and offers him or her an opportunity to pay a fine over the phone to “take care” of the warrant. This is a scam.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office does not call individuals to “take care” of warrants and does not collect fines over the phone.

The people responsible for these scams are believed to be originating out of state.