Pokey performs ‘My Sidepiece’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"My Sidepiece" is a song by the Baton Rouge artist Pokey and is one of those songs that if you've heard it, you love it.

The topic is a little controversial. But, that hasn't stopped it from being a popular song at parties.

Pokey stopped by the Twist Stage to perform his hit, "My Sidepiece." He's also one of the great musical acts performing at the St. Tammany Crab Festival this weekend. He hits the stage 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The St. Tammany Crab Festival is Saturday and Sunday, at Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, in Slidell.