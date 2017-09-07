× NOPD looking for couple after drills, vacuum stolen from Magazine St. business

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man and woman who allegedly walked off with construction equipment from a Magazine Street business.

The duo was discovered inside a large room in a business in the 300 block of Magazine Street just before 7 a.m. on September 1, according to the NOPD.

The man and woman were escorted out, and after they had left, several items were discovered to be missing.

The couple is thought to have stolen two Makita drills, two batteries, a charger, and one Oreck hand vacuum, according to the NOPD.

Each of the stolen items has the name “Delhom” etched into it.

The person who reported the crime managed to snap pictures of the man and woman before they left the scene.

If you have any information about the two suspects or items taken in the incident, please contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080 or (504) 658-6730.