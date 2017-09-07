× Man caught on camera stealing from car parked behind Napoleon Ave. church

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing from a car parked behind a church on Napoleon Avenue.

The victim parked his car in a parking lot behind a church in the 2500 block of Napoleon around 11 a.m. on August 23, according to the NOPD.

A witness alerted the victim just after 6 p.m. that a man had been seen rifling through the car’s contents before walking away carrying several items.

If you have any information on the identity or location of the pictured suspect, please contact any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020.