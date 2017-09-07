Hurricane Irma forced Pope Francis’ plane to change course

Even the Pope isn’t above being inconvenienced by an act of God.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis embarked on a five-day trip to Colombia, but his plane’s flight path from Rome to Bogotã placed him right in the middle of Hurricane Irma’s path.

Luckily, the Vatican said the papal plane avoided the storm by veering south and flying over Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Barbados on its way to South America.

It was no #DL302 (the brave Delta flight Wednesday from San Juan, Puerto Rico to New York City that riveted social media as it skirted through Irma’s storm walls to safety).

Still, it proves that Irma’s rudeness knows no bounds. We know a few million people who would breathe easier if His Holiness could call in a favor upstairs and get her escorted from the premises.