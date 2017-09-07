× Galliano man booked for raping a juvenile – again

GALLIANO, La. — A Galliano man who was out of jail on bond for a sexual battery of a teenage girl charge has been arrested again, this time for first-degree rape of a juvenile.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Charles Hebert, 35, was arrested Wednesday.

In mid-August, juvenile detectives opened an investigation after a victim came forward with allegations of being raped by Hebert.

The victim claimed being raped multiple times with the first instance occurring approximately 13 years ago when the victim was a juvenile. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Hebert’s arrest.

Hebert was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail in Thibodaux on the charge of first-degree rape. His bond is set at $100,000.

Hebert was out on bond from an arrest on February 21, 2017, for sexual battery of a teenage girl. He had been released on August 16 after posting a $30,000 bond.