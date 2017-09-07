DPW: ‘Changes will be made to catch basin maintenance program’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video From turbine fires and failures to non operational pumps, the Department of Public Works and the Sewerage & Water Board have been under intense scrutiny since the August 5th floods. The City Council has been holding budget hearings this week and looked over the DPW's proposal Thursday.

The DPW Interim Head Dani Holloway told WGNO that they're still analyzing the catch basin maintenance program for 2018, and will have updated numbers in November. Currently, the department's budget does not include a revised plan for cleaning catch basins or increased spending for emergency repairs, saying the DPW's goal is to clean 4,500 of the 65,000 catch basins next year. But again, Holloway says that number will be adjusted, taking into consideration the recent problems with the drainage system. The department just needs time to come up with specific numbers.

The mayor has held a number of press conferences about the problems. The city approved $22M in funding to clean and repair affected catch basins before the end of this year ($7M going towards cleaning those 15,000 catch basins, $14M budgeted for 7,500 repairs and $350,000 for a city fleet of vacuum trucks, that should come in 2018) . The DPW also increased their work week from 5 to 6 days, and added two extra hours to each work day. All of these changes affecting the 2017 budget. The 2018 budget still needs to be worked out.

The Sewerage and Water Board manages the pumps, turbines, major equipment, manpower -- the main operations. The Department of Public Works covers catch basins and minor drainage pipes (roughly 65,000 catch basins and 8.2 million feet of drainage lines).