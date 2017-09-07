Bourbon St. business burgled twice in two nights as thieves steal Saints merchandise

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two people who broke into a business on Bourbon Street to steal New Orleans Saints merchandise.

Both burglaries occurred between 2:10 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. on September 5 and September 6 in the 200 block of Bourbon, according to the NOPD.

In each burglary, one man can be seen on surveillance video grabbing Saints gear before retreating through the front of the store and fleeing.

The burglars kicked in a panel at the front of the store during each incident, and the first thief can be seen wearing what appears to be a plastic bag on his head as he rifles through the store’s Saints merchandise.

The separate incidents may be connected, according to the NOPD, and both investigations are ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.