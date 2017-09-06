× St. Charles Parish collecting school supplies for Harvey victims

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish is collecting school supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Residents can drop off supplies at Edward A. Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling and the Allen Arterbury Building, 14564 River Road in New Sarpy.

St. Charles Parish government is partnering with the New Beginnings Ministerial Alliance, the United Way of St. Charles, and Walmart in Luling to conduct the drive.

“Hurricane Harvey ruined the first month of school for many children,” said Executive Director of Community Affairs Dwayne LaGrange. “As a parish widely-known for putting an emphasis on education, we want to make sure that these kids have everything they need to start off what has already been a difficult school year. ”

Deemed as the worst disaster in Texas history by FEMA Administrator Brock Long, Major Hurricane Harvey made landfall on August 25 in Rockport Texas and has since devasted several parts of the state with catastrophic flooding. Most notably among the areas affected areas was the city of Houston whose public schools were scheduled to begin the week of the storm’s landfall.

Drop off times for the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center and the Allen Arterbury Building are from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The following is a list of items being collected at the drive:

Pens

Pencils

Paper

Notebooks

Tissue

Hand sanitizer

Glue sticks

Crayons

Markers

Construction paper

Calculators

Binders

Highlighters

Baby diapers, wipes, bottles, forumula

Gift Cards

Water

All items must be packaged.

FEMA discourages gifts of clothing to disaster victims. Clothing has to be stored, sorted, cleaned and repackaged, then distributed to people who need it.