Rod Stewart and Jason Derulo set to perform at Endymion Extravaganza 2018

British rock legend Rod Stewart and American superstar Jason Derulo will each take to the stage during the Endymion Extravaganza, which kicks off just after the massive parade finishes rolling on February 10, 2018.

Endymion founder and captain Ed Muniz made the announcement this morning at Mardi Gras World.

"I have been a Rod Stewart my fan my whole life," Munoz said. "We're the same age."

Endymion rolls on the Saturday before Mardi Gras every year, starting with what organizers bill as the country's largest block party on the Orleans Avenue neutral ground in Mid City.

During the Extravaganza, Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader and New Orleans native Jon Batiste will also perform, along with local favorites the Topcats, Groovy 7, and the Bucktown Allstars.