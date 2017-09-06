NOPD looking for woman who harassed, pulled knife on group in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who followed and harassed a group of friends as they headed back to their car in the French Quarter.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on August 25 in the 700 block of Iberville Street, according to the NOPD.

The woman began harassing the victim and her two friends as the group walked, eventually sparking a physical confrontation with the victim.

During the fight, the woman pulled out a knife before fleeing the scene on foot, according to the NOPD.

The suspect weighs approximately 140 lbs and has long black hair. At the time of the fight, she was wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans, grey tennis shoes, and a green purse.

She can be seen on surveillance video released by the NOPD harassing the group.

If you have any information on this subject, please contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.