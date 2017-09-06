× NOPD looking for man who knocked partner unconscious, held knife to his throat

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who knocked his partner out during a domestic disturbance and then held a knife to the unconscious man’s throat.

The argument began around 5:30 a.m. on September 3 in the 1000 block of South Peters Street in the French Quarter, according to the NOPD.

Twenty-one-year-old Malik Veal got into a verbal argument with his boyfriend which escalated to violence.

After the unnamed victim was knocked unconscious, Veal pulled out a pocket knife and held the blade against his throat, resulting in six small lacerations to the man’s throat, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Veal is currently wanted for second degree battery.

If you have any information regarding the location of Malik Veal, please contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.