NOPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash in New Orleans East

New Orleans, La.- The NOPD is investigating a two vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist dead in New Orleans East.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night, in the 9400 block of Hayne Boulevard.

When Officers arrived on the scene the say that a man was laying in the roadway, wearing a motorcycle helmet and a Black Cadillac CTS and white motorcycle with significant damage.

Investigators say that the two vehicles were traveling eastbond on Hayne Boulevard when they are believed to have collided.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was not injured.

The case remains under investigation at this time and no charges have been filed.