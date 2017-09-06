× NOFD working one-alarm fire at main S&WB plant on Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Fire Department is working a one-alarm fire at a Sewerage and Water Board plant on Claiborne Avenue.

The fire broke out around 11:30 inside the S&WB’s main facility at 8800 South Claiborne Avenue, according to a NOFD spokesperson.

The fire is still active as of noon, with firefighters on the scene working to control it, according to the NOFD.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.