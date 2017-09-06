New Orleans man saves donkeys from Harvey floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston, Tx.-- Kenny Bellau is a New Orleans man who isn't afraid of jumping into action when a storm strikes.

In 2005, Bellau jumped into action in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. He jump started a boat, and rescued over 400 people with the boat. His story was featured on News with a Twist. For eight years that rescue boat sat in front of the Louisiana State Museum in Jackson Square.

When Hurricane Harvey hit, Bellau knew he had to go help our neighbors in Texas, so he headed to Houston to rescue people, but also ran into animals in need of rescue. He saw these donkeys and posted this video to his Facebook page, which has already received thousands of views.

He posted this story of "the donkeys" to his Facebook page. In the video he posted Bellau said he was taking the donkeys to higher ground by putting them on the porch so they wouldn't be stuck in the middle of the floods.

The Story of the Donkeys

I'm going to tell you the story of the Donkeys because I can't get it out of my mind. I'm going to tell you their story because I want you to think about the story I'm not going to tell you. The story with the people.

DiveandRescue.org put together a stellar team. A group of 11, highly capable, well trained and experienced individuals willing to go into a flooding area to pull people to high ground. It was Katrina day, August 29th and we were given orders by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) command to head down Hwy FM1422 for just under a mile and put-in. Paul Fraser, our intrepid leader had me take a picture of the map, pointing where his boat and my boat would patrol. Terry Place, a beautiful "farm-life" subdivision with 2 acre lots, large, modern houses and live Long-horn cattle roaming the front yards, a bit as decoration, but more of a thumbing of the nose at snootier gated communities who impose fines on residents if you park a truck in your driveway within sight of the street.

It was a full 2 miles by boat, crossing 2 gushing rivers (normally, dank, still bayous) along FM1422. Turning into Terry Place on Jewel Street, the water was fully above the door knobs on most houses and higher on others. The first thing we saw that enticed me to lift my camera were these 2 Donkeys, huddled, scared and still in the middle of the road. I didn't give much thought to them, thinking that the water level must have already reached its peak. We continued onto the first house and with minutes, we were inside another, helping a newly retired couple load their dogs and their belongings onto the boat. We had to pass the donkeys to make it to their friend's home to do the same for that couple and their teenage son. Again, we passed the Donkeys.

We ferried back and forth all day from Terry Place to the shallow ditch near the EOC, each trip passing those sad, huddled Donkeys, multiple times. Since our team is well trained, we were welcomed to the table with the officials, even though we are fully a civilian team, honestly no different than any other privateer in a boat. However, we were falling in line with a central command. We were willing to go where we were asked to go and do what we were asked to do. Paul made it clear to the officials that we were the real deal. He asserted that we were the ones they needed for the really tough tasks. He made that clear and we proved his point. Yet, out there with us were dozens of private citizens in boats. Flat boats, swamp boats, ski boats and loudly and proudly, air boats. Each one going into Terry Place, each one passing these Donkeys multiple times.

Another lovely couple we picked up assured us that the water had risen in the last hour. "Risen?" I asked. "You don't think it's falling?" We passed the Donkeys once again and I glanced at my boat captain, Christopher Harvey. Chris and I have known each other for decades. We both knew with that glance that we had to do something. We idled past the Donkeys and I slipped overboard with a blue tow line from the boat to wrangle them up. Chris and our other teammate went on to check on another house while I quietly tied up the larger of the beasts. Somehow, I knew that their huddling meant that the smaller one would follow if I led the larger one away. If the water was rising, and if the boat traffic would continue for the remainder of the day, I though that higher ground (there was no dry ground for at least 2 miles) would keep them safe from drowning and collision with a boat.

I reached out for the bridle of the larger one and she cried when I touched her. Soon after, the smaller one came up to me, crying as well and asking for a head scratch. I gently pulled the one toward the house with the largest visible porch, about 100 yards away. I got this idea from working the flood last year in Baton Rouge. There, an entire herd of cattle met on the expansive but dry, wrap-around front porch of the house of their owner. I figured Donkeys would be happy to do the same, even if the porch was under 2 feet of water.

Once we left the road and stepped onto the long concrete driveway of the house, they both bucked and tried to head back to the road. I fought her and kept her heading to the house. Any little obstruction under foot and she rared back, trying to turn back for the dangerous roadway. Once at the front steps of the house, my gentle encouragement with the rope had turned into a full-on tug-of-war. She has absolutely no interest in climbing the 2 steps to the porch. I forced her, leaving her smaller friend at the bottom. Once on the porch I released her, turning my attention to the smaller one when the first one leaped off the porch, splashing violently and spooking the other. I chased them both through chest-high water all the way to the end of the driveway and started over. She resisted harder each time.

Donkeys might be the sweetest animal I've ever encountered. Through her protests, she finally turned and bit my wrist. She did this with about as much force as a toothless baby. It made me realize that kindness might win her over than brute force. We repeated this dance back to the street at least one more time before I changed my tactics and roped the smaller one instead. I imagine the smaller one weighed around 200lbs, as my back still feels it from physically lifting her, well, wrestling her and setting her on the porch like a kicking piece of furniture. I took the rope and tied her there temporarily while I coaxed her larger friend up there as well.

The best I could do was to get the larger one to stand next to the porch, now even-height with her little buddy who was fully on the porch. They leaned against one another, now shoulder to shoulder, even-steven.

We are a Swift Water Rescue Team and our priority is people. We are there to get to the 'difficult to reach' people. Our second and equally important duty is to respond to any emergencies that any other rescue squad might encounter. We rescue the rescuers. Animals do not register on our list. Don't get me wrong... we are all animal lovers and my personal motto is, since Katrina: "All Living Things." When we are helping a person get to high ground, leaving behind their animals is not an option. The animals must come with us for the sanctity of the victim and the peace of mind of the team. We take all animals. However, wrestling with 2 Donkeys while people might be calling for help isn't anyone's best use of time.

Over my shoulder, SS Harvey pulled into the driveway. I signaled for Chris and our teammate to hold steady at that spot near the road as to not spook the donkeys off the porch. I tried one more time to move the bigger one up to the top level of the porch, but I wasn't successful. I slowly made my way back to the boat and we motored away, following the radio call to another neighborhood. That's the last I saw these two docile, incredibly sweet and scared animals. I watched them huddle next to one another as we turned the corner, out of sight.

Our next mission was down FM1422 a bit to a very poor neighborhood, scattered with a mix of trailers and hand-built houses. We had a lot of work in front of us and every boat, dozens of them from every agency, the Cajun Navy and neighbors with a fishing license had filled to capacity with people on every trip back to the EOC.

I told you the story of the Donkeys because we had a more stern resistance from some of these humans in this other neighborhood. I told you the story of the Donkeys because I want you to realize what probably happened to them after we left. We were exhausted and frustrated. We took countless people and even more dogs. But some wouldn't come. They wanted to stay in their trailers. In knee deep water and no power or running water, they wouldn't think of coming with us. Unlike the Donkeys, they wouldn't follow when coaxed. Kindness wouldn't work. Threats of a darker fate wouldn't work. There were too many people who couldn't help themselves and refused help from others. Call it pride, call it whatever. They refused our help. Each one of our boats had heard a similar story from someone else in that area. "Leave me be." Honestly, the real threats at the time seemed like they had passed. But there was no way to know. I didn't panic for these people. I thought that by morning, they would be watching the water drip down through their floor-boards.

We had people willing to go. Boats to fill up with willing people. It was getting dark. We had no choice but to make the decision to go get people who wanted to leave. There were families with children and elderly. We were told by the people we were trying to help... to leave. So we did.

I still wasn't sure if the water was rising or falling. The level back at the trucks seemed to rise only slightly. Nothing drastic over a 10 hour period, just a slight rise.

The following day, we were dispatched to another town northwest of the EOC. We spent the day there in rooftop level water. It was late when we finally got back to our cots at the EOC. We were exhausted. My thoughts drifted back and forth to those Donkeys. I kept it mostly to myself, not wanting to be the brunt of a bunch of Donkey jokes. I wondered how they were coping. If they were finding something to eat, assuming that the water had receded enough that they could find a high spot. It was a wonderful experience I had with them, man and beast. Rewarding. Good deed for the day in a day full of serious, heart-breaking deeds. I was extremely proud that Chris let me out the boat. I was proud that I was with a team that were all so full of compassion. I was proud that we made the decision to split up for a little while so one of us could go do this thing... This good thing for the Donkeys.

It was about this time that one of our team members found some footage a helicopter pilot took. It was of Terry Place and it was from earlier that day. What I saw was water up to the gutter-cans. From when we were there Wednesday morning, the water had risen a full 5-6 feet by Thursday evening.

The water level was the same from that first neighborhood with the Donkeys to the 2nd neighborhood with the trailers. When I left them, the water on the top level of the porch was up to the smaller Donkey's belly. What I had seen in that video made my heart drop. I told you the story of the Donkeys so I don't have to tell you the story of the trailers.