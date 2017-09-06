× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Flavored Greek Yogurt

We often recommend Greek yogurt for its many health benefits, namely being rich in protein, and a good source of calcium and probiotics. But if you reach for flavored, not plain, your Greek yogurt may be loaded with more sugar than anything else. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly gives us the Skinny on the best & worst of flavored Greek yogurts on shelves.

LOVE IT!

Low or no added sugar; no artificial sweeteners – high protein, lower-sugar, all-natural:

Siggi’s Icelandic Yogurt – “simple ingredients, not a lot of sugar”

Ingredients: Skim milk, blueberries, cane sugar, fruit pectin, live active cultures

Per carton: 120 calories – 15 grams protein – 13 grams carbs – 10 grams sugar

Oikos Triple Zero Greek Yogurt – sweetened only with stevia; no added sugar

Per carton: 120 calories – 15 grams protein – 15 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar

LIKE IT!

Chobani Greek – more sugar than protein

Per carton: 120 calories – 12 grams protein – 18 grams carbs – 16 grams sugar

Chobani Greek Yogurt Flip | Mixed Berry Morning – more sugar than protein

Per carton: 150 calories – 13 grams protein – 21 grams carbs – 15 grams sugar

Yoplait Greek 100 Calories – artificially sweetened with acesulfame potassium & sucralose

Per carton: 100 calories – 15 grams protein – 10 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar –

HATE IT!

Fage 2% with Honey – more than 2x sugar than protein; sweetened with honey

190 calories – 12 grams protein – 29 grams carbs – 29 grams sugar

The Greek Gods Greek Yogurt – more than 4x sugar than protein; sweetened with sugar, brown sugar, and honey

Per cup: 300 calories – 8 grams protein – 36 grams carbs – 36 grams sugar

