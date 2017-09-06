× Kenner Fire Chief under investigation, placed on administrative leave

KENNER, La. – The City of Kenner has removed Fire Chief John Hellmers from office.

Sixteen-year Kenner Fire Department veteran Ryan Bergeron has been named Interim Fire Chief while Hellmers is on administrative leave as an investigation moves forward.

Chief Administrative Officer Deborah Foshee declined in a statement to provide more details on what they termed a “personnel matter” while the investigation is active.

The city did not release any information about the nature of the investigation.