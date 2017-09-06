× Humane Society of Louisiana saves severely neglected horse

SORRENTO, La. – A horse rescued by the Humane Society of Louisiana from deplorable conditions is struggling to survive as the horse’s owner faces neglect charges.

Thirty-two-year-old Kenneth Corley has been arrested and charged with cruelty to animals after officials found a severely neglected buckskin stud on his property.

Humane Society of Louisiana Executive Director said the horse is now in very guarded condition, and its survival will be determined during the next 72 hours.

“This is among the worst cases of horse neglect that I’ve seen,” Dorson said. “We are hoping this deserving horse beats the odds and has a chance at a happy life.”

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at Corley’s property around 10 a.m. on September 5, where they found the horse and indications that a neglected dog may also live in a home near the stall where the horse was kept.

The horse, which has been renamed Miraj, seemed to cherish human affection and immediately wanted to graze for food upon being let out of a stall covered in a thick layer of filth, Dorson said.

Miraj is now undergoing treatment at Kleinpeter Equine Veterinary Services, according to Dorson.

Donations to help pay for the rescued horse’s care can be made at www.HumaneLA.org and checks can be sent to: Humane Society of Louisiana, PO Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174.

All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.