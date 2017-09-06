× Golden Meadow man punches woman, children, douses woman with gasoline

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Golden Meadow man after he allegedly hit a woman and her children before dousing the woman with gasoline.

Thirty-four-year-old Murray Hebert, Jr., faces multiple charges after the domestic incident, according to the LPSO.

The unnamed woman was involved in a verbal altercation with Hebert around 7 p.m. on September 3 outside a home on Highway 1 near Leonard Street when Hebert became violent.

Hebert poured gasoline on the woman, soaking her clothes and hair, and then followed her inside, where he punched her multiple times in the head, according to the LPSO.

The woman’s children tried to intervene, and Hebert turned on them before leaving the home.

Investigators later learned that Hebert had grabbed the woman by the neck earlier in the day, causing her to have trouble breathing.

The woman was transported to Lady of the Sea General Hospital for treatment, according to the LPSO.

Officers found a handgun belonging to Hebert in the Golden Meadow home.

They caught up to Hebert in a home Joan Ann Drive in Cut Off around 10:30 p.m. on September 3, where they arrested him.

The arresting officers found four small bags containing 38 hydrocodone pills in Hebert’s pockets.

Hebert was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux on charges of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, cruelty to juveniles with force or violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone.

He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for simple criminal damage to property, according to the LPSO.

His bond has not yet been set.