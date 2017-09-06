× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen: Eat Fit Dine Out Day with Eat Fit Chef Ambassador Carl Schaubhut

Support Ochsner Eat Fit by dining out today, Wednesday, September 6, at participating Eat Fit restaurants and partners, including DTB on Oak Street. A portion of the day’s proceeds will go to the Eat Fit | Live Fit fund, which supports a variety of community initiatives including collaboration with local restaurants to provide healthful options on menus, as well as nutrition workshops, cooking demos, high school culinary teaching programs and more.

Eat Fit Dine Out Participating Restaurants | For a complete list of Eat Fit Dine Out restaurants + other Eat Fit partners participating in the Eat Fit give-back event, please visit OchsnerEatFit.com

Meet Carl Schaubhut, Eat Fit Chef Ambassador and Chef|Owner of DTB & BacoBar

DTB | 504-518-6889 | 8201 Oak Street, NOLA 70118

Chef Carl is the official Chef Ambassador of Ochsner’s Eat Fit initiative. Carl is especially connected with Eat Fit; through his battle with cancer, he has spent two days a week over the past three years at Ochsner Medical Center receiving treatment. Read more about Chef Carl’s story here.

Dine IN with UberEATS to Support Eat Fit Dine Out | Don’t feel like Dining Out? Dine in and still support Eat Fit with UberEATS NOLA – they’ll be donating a percentage of the proceeds to Ochsner Eat Fit. Use promo code EATFITNOLA for $15 off first UberEATS order.

DTB’s Redfish on the Half Shell

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Chermoula:



2 cups cilantro

1 cup parsley

8 garlic cloves

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2/3 cup lemon juice

1.5 teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoon paprika

1-1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon saffron

1 pinch salt

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup olive oil

Corn Puree:



1 pound corn kernels

1 cup cream

2 oz cane vinegar

1 pinch salt

Redfish:



1/2 pound squash, cubed

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

4 redfish fillets with skin and scales on

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon butter

2 ounces andouille sausage

1/2 pound Swiss chard

2 garlic cloves

1 shallot, minced

1 teaspoon cane vinegar

Instructions:

For the chermoula, combine all ingredients in blender, except olive oil. Puree gradually up to high and slowly drizzle in olive oil until incorporated. Set aside.

For the corn puree, combine all ingredients in a medium sauce pan over medium heat and simmer for 15 minutes until the corn is soft. Add to blender and puree on high for 45 seconds, until the mixture has the texture of corn grits. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut squash into bite sized pieces. Put squash on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, and place in oven for 10 minutes.

Preheat cast iron skillet or grill to high and rub with olive oil. Place fillets with skin and scales side down and slowly cook for 4 minutes. Season top of fillets with dash of salt, pepper, and teaspoon of butter. Place in oven for 5 minutes.

Finely dice andouille sausage and cook in teaspoon of olive oil on low until fat is rendered out and sausage is crispy. Scoop sausage into a paper towel to drain. Reserve some oil in the pan.

Remove stems and julienne the Swiss chard. Add garlic cloves and minced shallot to hot pan of andouille oil, cooking for 3 minutes on medium heat. Add in Swiss chard and season with dash of salt and pepper. Add cane vinegar and continue to cook until wilted. Remove pan from heat and set aside.

To plate, place one fillet, two heaping tablespoons of corn puree, small pile of Swiss chard, and one-quarter of squash onto plate. Sprinkle each fillet with one teaspoon of andouille sausage. Dot the plate and fish with chermoula dressing.

Per serving: 480 calories, 29 grams fat, 10 grams saturated fat, 600 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 42 grams protein.

