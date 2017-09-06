Colorado hospital adds streaming video for parents with babies in NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGELWOOD, Colo. -- Swedish Medical Center in Englewood has a new way for parents to feel connected with their newborn babies who have to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for long periods of time, according to KDVR.

The hospital is now offering a webcam system designed for families to see their hospitalized infant through 24/7 streaming video.

The NICVIEW camera attaches to the baby’s bed, and the parents can watch on their phone or computer.

The camera was a real game changer for Linda Lee. Her son, Andrew, was born at 26 weeks, and only weighed one pound 12 ounces.

He was in the NICU for about 2 ½ months, but his parents could keep a close eye on him when they had to go home, or go to work. “At night I did feel like I was taking him home with me in a way, because I could just log in and watch him from bed,” Lee said.

Swedish has two cameras right now, but they have budgeted for more next year. Other HealthONE hospitals will get the cameras as well.

“It is newer technology, and we are really excited to have it, because it does give peace of mind. So hopefully more and more hospitals will adopt this program," Lee said.