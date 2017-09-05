Would you eat it? Diana’s Rotel Sausage Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor and the gang have been asking for your dip recipes, and good thing because Diane sent us an awesome dip!

Check it out:

Diana's Rotel Sausage Dip

1 lb hot Italian sausage

1 block cream cheese

1 can Rotel tomatoes

tortilla chips (Diana says that Scoops are the best!)

Brown your sausage in skillet, do not drain

Add cream cheese and Rotel and stir on medium heat until cheese is melted

When I dip, you dip we dip!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!