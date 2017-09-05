× Volunteers searching swamp for Lafayette Sheriff’s missing 7-year-old daughter

UPDATE: The missing girl and her babysitter have been found safe, according to KATC.

LAFAYETTE, La. – Volunteers and officers are scouring the swamps south of the the Lafayette Regional airport after Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber’s seven-year-old daughter went missing in high water.

Cora Garber and her 21-year-old babysitter Juliana Brooks set off in a canoe in the swamp on the afternoon of September 4 and have not been seen since, according to Lafayette ABC affiliate KATC.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office put out a call for volunteers on the office’s Facebook page shortly after 1 a.m.

In the post, the LPSO specifically requested volunteers with kayaks or canoes who could arrive equipped with lifejackets and GPS units.

The search party set out at 6:30 a.m. to search an area around the intersection of Garber Road and North Bernard Road.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cora Garber and Juliana Brooks is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.