TU’s Dannen: Everything in place, but history

Posted 4:15 PM, September 5, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tulane Green Wave takes the field before a game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Yulman Stadium on September 24, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tulane athletics director Troy Dannen was one of the keynote speakers at the first meeting of 2017 of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club at Rock N Bowl.

Dannen said when he arrived at Tulane he was impressed with the facilities, noting that $140 million has been spent on facilities post Katrina.

Here’s what he said Tulane athletics needs.

Last season, Tulane basketball won 6, lost 25, and was 3-15 in the American Athletic Conference under first year head coach Mike Dunleavy.

Dannen praised Dunleavy, saying basketball "is coming."