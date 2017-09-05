× TU’s Dannen: Everything in place, but history

Tulane athletics director Troy Dannen was one of the keynote speakers at the first meeting of 2017 of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club at Rock N Bowl.

Dannen said when he arrived at Tulane he was impressed with the facilities, noting that $140 million has been spent on facilities post Katrina.

Here’s what he said Tulane athletics needs.

Last season, Tulane basketball won 6, lost 25, and was 3-15 in the American Athletic Conference under first year head coach Mike Dunleavy.

Dannen praised Dunleavy, saying basketball "is coming."