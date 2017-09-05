There’s a new ‘Shaya’ in town! And she’s the Red Bean Queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's not just another Monday meal.

Not this time. Not when they're being cooked up by the Red Bean Queen of New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood knows where red beans and rice are on the menu for a different reason this time.

The chef is Emily Shaya. She's the chef and the wife of Alon Shaya. He's the James Beard Award-winning chef of his own restaurant Shaya.

The beans and rice are her famous recipe.

They're as famous as her famous chef husband.

Here's what his website says about him and his restaurant:

Chef Alon Shaya’s namesake restaurant marries his Israeli upbringing with Southern flavors and modern techniques, striking a balance between innovation and tradition. Alon approaches Israeli cuisine as a grand mosaic, drawing influence and inspiration from North Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Turkey and Greece. The contemporary menu reflects the ongoing evolution of Israeli food and celebrates the abundance of Louisiana, underscoring Alon’s close relationships with local farmers. In keeping with the the ethos of Alon’s other establishments, Shaya highlights seasonal, responsibly- and locally-sourced ingredients.

Similar to Alon’s other New Orleans restaurants, Domenica and PIZZA domenica, the wood-fire oven is central to both the menu and the dining experience, from the incredible homemade, wood-fired pita to vegetable-centric small plates and heartier entrees. To create the menu, Alon looked to his past -many recipes are those that he cooked alongside his grandmother- and his recent travels back to Israel. Many of the dishes on the diverse menu are meant to be shared and enjoyed throughout many courses.