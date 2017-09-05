× Tape study: new and improved Williams for LSU against BYU

LSU senior running back Darrel Williams looks like a different player than in previous years in Tigertown. Williams carried 15 times for 92 yards and a touchdown in LSU’s 27-0 win over BYU Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Williams ran decisively, and also did a good job of turning runs that appeared to be losses, into gains, by side stepping defenders.

At the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club, Deputy Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry praised the work of Williams. Ausberry said weight loss has made Williams a different back.

Ausberry also praised the work of LSU's true freshman guards, #77 Saahdiq Charles and #70 Ed Ingram. Both played right guard in the win over BYU, with Charles being the starter.

Ausberry said LSU ran about 5 plays, out of 15 different formations.

He noted that BYU did not cross midfield, something that LSU failed to do in its last trip to the Superdome for the BCS championship game in January of 2012. His remark drew chuckles from the audience.

LSU hosts Chattanooga Saturday night at 6:30 at Tiger Stadium.