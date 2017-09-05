Slidell police collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey first responders

SLIDELL, La. – The Slidell Police Department is holding a First Responder Donation Drive for the heroes of Hurricane Harvey.
The SPD is partnering with Mike Bruno’s Northshore Harley-Davidson for the drive, which will kick off on September 6 and run through September 10.
Donations will be collected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 1000 Canulette Road in Slidell in the old Vo-Tech building, according to the SPD.
The officers organizing the drive are in contact with first responders who were impacted by Harvey to see exactly what they need.
An exact location of where the collected items will be delivered has yet to be determined, according to the SPD.
The items that are being collected include:
- Shampoo
- Body Soap
- Deodorant
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Razors
- Shaving Cream
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Band Aids
- First Aid products
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Underwear (Male/Female)
- T-shirts
- Socks
- Batteries (AA / AAA)
- Cleaning Products
- Protein Bars
- Powerade / Gatorade
- Water
- Gloves
- Heavy Duty Trash Bags
- Shoes
“I know our citizens will do everything they can to help,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “These items were what we desperately needed after Hurricane Katrina. The first responders in the affected areas will need help for months to come, and we want to be there to assist them in any way possible.”