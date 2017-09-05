Slidell police collecting supplies for Hurricane Harvey first responders

SLIDELL, La. – The Slidell Police Department is holding a First Responder Donation Drive for the heroes of Hurricane Harvey.

The SPD is partnering with Mike Bruno’s Northshore Harley-Davidson for the drive, which will kick off on September 6 and run through September 10.

Donations will be collected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 1000 Canulette Road in Slidell in the old Vo-Tech building, according to the SPD.

The officers organizing the drive are in contact with first responders who were impacted by Harvey to see exactly what they need.

An exact location of where the collected items will be delivered has yet to be determined, according to the SPD.

The items that are being collected include:

Shampoo

Body Soap

Deodorant

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Razors

Shaving Cream

Feminine Hygiene Products

Band Aids

First Aid products

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Underwear (Male/Female)

T-shirts

Socks

Batteries (AA / AAA)

Cleaning Products

Protein Bars

Powerade / Gatorade

Water

Gloves

Heavy Duty Trash Bags

Shoes

“I know our citizens will do everything they can to help,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “These items were what we desperately needed after Hurricane Katrina. The first responders in the affected areas will need help for months to come, and we want to be there to assist them in any way possible.”