‘One Time, In New Orleans’: Tell your stories for the Tricentennial

NEW ORLEANS — If those historic French Quarter walls could talk, they’d have 300 years of “great stories.”

That’s just what the city is trying to sell as it gears up for the New Orleans Tricentennial celebration, a year’s worth of signature events to mark the city’s 300th anniversary in 2018.

The New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation will debut its Tricentennial campaign, “One Time, In New Orleans,” with a commercial Sept. 11 during the Monday night Saints-Vikings game.

The ad features a street performer, Lloyd Dillon, and legendary jazz drummer, Johnny Vidacovich, telling great stories to a crowd in Jackson Square as footage is fantastically projected onto the iconic Presbytère behind them.

You’ll be encouraged to hop in the Story Booth, a reclaimed shipping container layered with IBM Watson and artificial intelligence software, to tell your story and trigger sweet sound effects to go along with it. For example, if you say “brass band,” it will active the sound of a brass band in the booth. The Story Booth will travel to various festivals throughout the year.

A smaller version of the booth will exist at Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) starting in 2018.

“This is more than an advertising campaign,” said Mark Romig, President and CEO of NOTMC. “It’s a platform to forever associate New Orleans with great stories and storytelling.”

Check back for upcoming Tricentennial events as they are announced. Learn more about the Tricentennial here.