× NOPD looking for man accused of selling former employer’s vehicle online

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say stole a vehicle from a former employer and sold it online.

Thirty-three-year-old Luke Michael Mitchell refused to return a 2017 Jeep Patriot belonging to his former employer on August 18.

Instead, Mitchell posted the vehicle to a website and sold it, according to the NOPD.

Mitchell faces charges of auto theft and theft.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Luke Michael Mitchell is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.