Man drives home, realizes he's been shot, drives to hospital after Central City triple shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Three men were shot in Central City last night.

The men were standing on the corner of First Street and North Claiborne Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on September 4 when shots rang out, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A 51-year-old man drove away after the shooting and only realized he had been hit when he got home.

As soon as he realized he had been shot, the man drove himself to the hospital, according to the NOPD.

A 34-year-old man and a 48-year-old man also sustained gunshot wounds, and they were transported to a hospital in a private vehicle.

The NOPD has yet to release information about the status of the three shooting victims.