Jose forms to become 10th named storm in the Atlantic this season

NEW ORLEANS – Tropical Storm Jose formed in the Atlantic Thursday morning, becoming the 10th tropical storm of the season.

Jose is well off to the east at the moment and currently does not pose a threat to the U.S.

Jose will cross the path that Irma currently occupies as we head into the weekend.

It is forecast to become a hurricane.

The most likely future for Jose will keep it out to see and away from land, but at the very least at the moment does not pose any threat to the U.S.

Irma is still going to be the storm getting headlines over the next several days.

