Gleason Gras to also benefit ‘Harvey’ victims battling ALS

NEW ORLEANS- The 7th Annual Gleason Gras this Friday September 8th at Champion's Square to help Team Gleason raise awareness about ALS and Steve Gleason's battle with the disease.

This year they've teamed up with Fleurty Girl to sell shirts at the event to help the over 200 folks fighting ALS that are also victims of Hurricane Harvey.

We caught up with Gleason and the team today at Dave & Buster's and he told us about the needs of the ALS victims of Harvey.

Gleason said, "The families dealing with ALS were forced from their homes, lost necessary equipment, supplies and their sense of security. The equipment in warehouses for people with ALS was flooded. Understanding the difficulty that people endured with Hurricane Harvey, especially the families battling ALS, Team Gleason is trying to do our part."

Gleason Gras kicks off Friday at 4:40p.m. in Champion's Square and stars Jon Cleary, The ReBirth Brass Band and more.

General admission is free, but a $10.00 donation is suggested.

