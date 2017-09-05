Evacuspots key to getting people out of New Orleans if natural disaster approaches

Photo Gallery
NEW ORLEANS — With three tropical systems churning in the tropics — including a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5 Hurricane Irma — it’s always good to be reminded of where to go if you can’t get out of New Orleans on your own.
“Evacuspots” can be found at 17 locations throughout the city, and they’re not just pieces of art.
Their true function is to serve as a meeting point for anyone who can’t evacuate on their own.
If you meet at one of these evacuspots, someone will come to your location to shuttle you, your family and pets to the nearest shelter.
Evacuteer.org is in charge of the project.
Here’s a list of Evacuspot locations:
- Arthur Monday Center – 1111 Newton Avenue, Algiers
- Kingsley House – 1600 Constance Street, Lower Garden District
- Central City Senior Center – 2101 Philip Street, Central City
- Mater Dolorosa – 1226 S. Carrollton Ave., Carrollton
- Smith Library – 6300 Canal Blvd., Lakeview
- Palmer Park – S. Claiborne and S. Carrollton, West Carrollton
- McMain High School – 5712 S. Claiborne Ave., Broadmoor
- Lyons Community Center – 624 Louisiana Ave., Irish Channel
- Dryades YMCA – 1924 Philip Street, Central City
- Warren Easton High School – 3019 Canal St., Mid-City
- Armstrong Park – 801 N. Rampart, Treme
- Harriet Tubman Charter School – 2832 General Meyer, Algiers
- Stallings Community Center – 4300 St. Claude, Bywater
- Sanchez Center – Caffin and N. Claiborne, 1616 Caffin Ave., Lower Ninth Ward
- Walmart – Chef Menteur and Press Drive, 4301 Chef Menteur Highway, Gentilly
- East New Orleans Regional Library – 5641 Read Blvd., New Orleans East
- Mary Queen of Vietnam Church – 14001 Dwyer, New Orleans East