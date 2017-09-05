Evacuspots key to getting people out of New Orleans if natural disaster approaches

NEW ORLEANS — With three tropical systems churning in the tropics — including a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5 Hurricane Irma — it’s always good to be reminded of where to go if you can’t get out of New Orleans on your own.

“Evacuspots” can be found at 17 locations throughout the city, and they’re not just pieces of art.

Their true function is to serve as a meeting point for anyone who can’t evacuate on their own.

If you meet at one of these evacuspots, someone will come to your location to shuttle you, your family and pets to the nearest shelter.

Evacuteer.org is in charge of the project.

Here’s a list of Evacuspot locations: