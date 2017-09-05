Do you like to knit? Meetup Wednesday to help New Orleans area homeless population

NEW ORLEANS — A group of knitters is coming together to keep New Orleans’ homeless population warm this winter.

The Nola Knitters group meets weekly at 6 p.m. at Bayou Beer Garden to craft scarves for the homeless.

Last year, they knitted more than 100 scarves and delivered them directly to the people who needed them most. This year the group hopes to knit even more.

The group says all you need to bring to the meet up are 2 skeins of chunky/extra bulky style yarn.

“Make sure you get bulky-anything too thin won’t be warm,” they say.

Meet on the beer garden patio!