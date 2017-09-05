Cookin’ with Nino: Baked Beans Abita Root Beer Style

Posted 6:10 AM, September 5, 2017, by

Baked Beans Abita Root Beer Style

Recipe by Chef John Folse

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pound bacon, diced
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 6 ounces Abita Root Beer (3/4 cup)
  • 2 (12-ounce) cans baked beans
  • ¼ cup barbecue sauce
  • ½ teaspoon dry mustard

Instructions:

Cook bacon in a saucepan over medium heat.  Transfer bacon to paper towels to drain.  Discard all but 2 tablespoons bacon drippings.  Add onions and cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until translucent.  Return bacon to pan.  Add root beer, baked beans, barbecue sauce and dry mustard; mix well.  Bring to a rolling boil.  Reduce heat to a simmer.  Cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.  Serve hot.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.

Related stories