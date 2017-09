Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS--Here's something you may not already know, but there's a new art mural of "The Queen of Bounce," Big Freedia in the Marigny.

Recently, this mural of the bounce music artist and Fuse-TV star popped up on "The Art Garage" at 2231 St. Claude Avenue.

Along with Big Freedia's face the mural reads "You Already Know," which is one of her song catchphrases.

The artist who made this graffiti mural is Sasha Kopfler.